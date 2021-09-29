Stagflation jitters are at least half wrong

A screen displays a statement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new worry is bubbling up in financial markets: the risk of stagflation. A mix of stagnant economic activity and high inflation would be noxious for households, businesses and investors across asset classes. Things are unlikely to get that bad. But the economic outlook will get uglier.

Inflation is at 5.3% in the United States, hit a decade high of 3% in the euro zone, and will surpass 4% before year-end in Britain if the Bank of England is right. This has boosted market-based measures of inflation expectations. Meanwhile, economic growth has lost some momentum, making stock markets more vulnerable to inflation jitters. The S&P 500 Index fell 2% on Tuesday. Concern that these economic trends will become more accentuated is fuelling worries that stagflation may lie ahead.

There are a couple of reasons to resist such fears. First, growth is slowing but from the breakneck pace seen after pandemic restrictions were lifted. Stagnation is therefore not an immediate problem. Second, central bankers like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have the tools, and likely the will, to combat price pressures. Raising interest rates from record lows is easier than trying to generate more inflation when policy rates are close to or below zero.

But that doesn’t mean everything will be hunky-dory. Price pressures are proving stronger and less transitory than central bankers had anticipated because of supply-chain distortions, like backed-up shipping or fewer truck drivers. President Christine Lagarde told the European Central Bank’s annual research conference on Tuesday that exports of euro zone goods would have been almost 7% higher in the first half of the year had it not been for supply bottlenecks.

As economic textbooks point out, a shock that causes a reduction in supply will lead to higher prices if demand stays the same. If the phenomenon persists, trying to combat the resulting inflation is going to be tricky for central banks. Tighter monetary policy won’t conjure up new shipping capacity, more semiconductors, or more cars. All it does is rein in demand. Central bankers can tackle high inflation and are required to do so by their mandates. Doing this will, however, mean that they – and everyone else – will have to live with weaker growth.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The S&P 500 Index fell 2% on Sept. 28.

- The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt rose to 1.567%, its highest since June.

- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Sept. 27 that he and other members of the Monetary Policy Committee saw a growing case to raise interest rates.

