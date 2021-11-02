StanChart pessimism casts shadow on earnings jump

A man walks past the Standard Chartered logo in Nairobi, Kenya, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beating investors’ expectations isn’t enough anymore. Standard Chartered (STAN.L) managed that in third-quarter results unveiled on Tuesday. However, relatively soft targets read more from the $15 billion Asia-focused lender contributed to a whopping 8% share price drop that has all but erased its gains for this year.

StanChart reported $996 million of pre-tax profit for the three months to Sept. 30 – more than double last year’s haul and 6% above analysts’ average forecasts, using company-supplied consensus estimates. But boss Bill Winters expects a flat fourth quarter and reckons that in 2022 the bank will merely return to a 5%-7% top-line growth rate. Investors may have hoped for a quicker post-pandemic acceleration given StanChart’s fast-growing markets. Rival HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) last week voiced confidence in its returns targets, despite the stretch needed to meet them. Its shares rose 2%. Investors are looking for a bit of optimism. StanChart and Winters have disappointed. (By Jennifer Hughes)

