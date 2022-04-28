A man walks past a logo of the Standard Chartered Kenya bank in their main office in Nairobi, Kenya September 29, 2017. Picture taken September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Standard Chartered’s (STAN.L) long-suffering investors have previously needed more to excite them than the bank predicting it will “slightly exceed” earlier forecasts. But the Asia-focused lender’s upbeat tone, and solid first-quarter figures, sent its stock up over 15% on Thursday for the bank’s best year-to-date performance in at least a decade. Shares still trade at less than half of book value and sit some 47% lower since boss Bill Winters took over in 2015, so there’s a lot of work to do. But rising interest rates may do a lot of that for him.

StanChart’s net interest margin rose 10 basis points in the quarter to 1.29% and the bank forecast a year-end rate of 1.4%, ahead of analysts’ expectations. Further NIM expansion next year could add about 15% to earnings, reckon Citi analysts. Of course, central banks will have to deliver all the expected interest rate rises against an increasingly uncertain economic outlook for StanChart to reap all the benefits. But for now, shareholders are enjoying the unusual array of positives. (By Jennifer Hughes)

