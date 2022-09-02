Starbucks CEO rewards trumps even generous Reckitt
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Starbucks (SBUX.O) has struck the latest blow to European companies hoping to compete with U.S. rivals for top executives. The $98 billion coffee chain on Thursday announced it had hired Laxman Narasimhan, the departing chief executive of Durex condom maker Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) read more . The Seattle-based group lured Narasimhan with a salary, bonus and stock worth up to $17.5 million a year. It’s also paying him $1.6 million in cash and over $9 million in shares to compensate for the incentives he left behind at Reckitt.
Pay for American bosses keeps rising further into the stratosphere. Last year, the median CEO of companies in the S&P 500 Index took home more than $14 million, a record high, according to ISS Corporate Solutions. The median boss of a FTSE 100 company made do with $4 million. Still, Reckitt was known as one of the more generous companies. If Narasimhan had hit all of his long-term incentive targets he could have earned over $19 million. That may be why Starbucks promised to pay him nearly $8 million if he fails to become chief executive by next April. And unlike the UK, where shareholder votes on pay are binding, U.S. companies can choose to ignore unhappy investors. (By Aimee Donnellan)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
