













NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Howard Schultz is patiently sipping on a salted caramel Americano while he stubbornly waits for the slow drip in Shanghai. The Starbucks (SBUX.O) boss on Thursday unveiled 3% revenue growth, to $8.4 billion, for the three months through Oct. 2 despite the top line falling 20% in China because of the country’s zero-Covid policy. The coffee chain’s “second home market” only accounted for about a tenth of total sales, compared to 68% from the United States.

North America generated nearly all of Starbucks’ operating income, helping bridge what Schultz calls the “nonlinear” recovery in China. Shareholders seem ready to bide their time, too, imputing a healthy multiple of 25 times expected earnings at Starbucks. After a 9% jump on Friday, the company’s shares are down about a fifth this year, worse than for both Yum Brands (YUM.N) and Yum China (9987.HK), but in line with the S&P 500 Index (.SPX). The company recently unveiled plans to increase its store count in the People’s Republic to 9,000 from 6,000 by 2025. With limited growth options elsewhere, Starbucks may have little choice but to double down there. (By Amanda Gomez)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Uniper’s gory details point to bigger German bill read more

Elon Musk’s Twitter runs into subscription fatigue read more

Dollar stores getting penny-wise read more

DuPont takes welcome M&A break read more

Maersk recession pain could yet get more acute read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.