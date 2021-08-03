Stellantis CEO lives up to his reputation

Carlos Tavares attends a news conference in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) boss Carlos Tavares is delivering the goods. The group formed in January from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot-maker PSA reported on Tuesday an 11.4% adjusted operating profit margin for the first half of the year. That thrashed a previous 2021 target of between 5.5% and 7.5%, prompting Tavares to hike his goal for the year to 10%. That’s considerably fatter than the 7.4% that Volkswagen (VOWG.DE), (VOWG_p.DE) is expected to deliver, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Given his track record, Tavares’s upgrade should not surprise. Under his watch, PSA’s adjusted operating margin rose to 8.5% in 2019 from 5.9% two years earlier. His ambitions for Stellantis go beyond that. Yet he now boasts a North American business that delivers consistent double-digit returns. Expected savings of 4 billion euros over four years will give him a further edge. Investors can sit back and enjoy the ride. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

SocGen revamp starts on right foot read more

Grab partially delivers the goods ahead of SPAC read more

Fund services group’s poker face pays off read more

Santos deal tries new angle on less is more read more

EU stress tests strengthen case for Italy bank M&A read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic