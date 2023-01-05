













LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pumping $150 million into a loss-making flying-car company looks like an odd use of money for a carmaker. Stellantis (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has plenty to worry about already, like a looming recession and growing competition from Chinese giants. Yet the auto group’s deal with $513 million Archer Aviation (ACHR.N) looks like a savvy bet.

Stellantis, which already owns a small stake in Archer, is acting more like a venture capitalist than a corporate raider: it has committed to buy new shares when the flying-car maker hits undisclosed milestones. At the same time, it locks in a deal to build Archer’s Midnight vehicle, which looks like a cross between a helicopter and a small plane. It’s a relatively low-risk way of getting exposure to a promising but still uncertain sector. Flying taxis may one day rule the skies, like in Ridley Scott’s film “Blade Runner”, but it’s too soon to tell whether they’ll be cheap enough for many travellers, or whether governments will bless them.

Archer too gains, mostly by piggybacking on the muscle and experience of a manufacturing giant. It also locks in secure funding at a time when public and venture capital investors are increasingly jittery. In that respect the deal could be a model for a more grounded financial era. (By Neil Unmack)

