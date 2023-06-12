













LONDON, June 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Carmakers are in a race to lock in battery metals like lithium. For shareholders, the risk is that they tie up capital in expensive supply deals, or mines in far-flung locations with poor governance. Stellantis’s (STLAM.MI) investment in a London-based special purpose acquisition company deal looks like a neat fix to those challenges.

Investing in London SPACs isn’t a surefire bet. The sector has an uneven record, tainted by dogs like Nat Rothschild’s Vallar a decade ago. ACG Acquisition (ACGa.L), created by former EN+ Group boss Artem Volynets, at least came to market last year, after the recent SPAC boom had peaked. Rather than buy unprofitable tech startups, it wants to roll up metals for the energy transition, like nickel, which is expected to see a sevenfold increase in demand over 20 years. In a complex deal, halfway between an IPO and a SPAC takeover, it will buy the Serrote and Santa Rita mines in east Brazil for $1.1 billion. Besides the original SPAC investors, the bulk of that will likely come from a public offering, and new anchor investors like Stellantis.

The European carmaker’s $100 million investment gives it a stake in the business, and access to critical materials, all developed with green hydroelectric power. Investing alongside other established players like Glencore (GLEN.L) reduces the risk, as does the deal’s valuation of around 4 times 2024 forecast EBITDA – a discount to Australian peer Pilbara (PLS.AX) or Indonesia’s Harita Nickel (NCKL.JK). For shareholders, it looks like an acceptable way to go off-piste. (By Neil Unmack)

