Stephen Hester’s Nordic job is his least dramatic

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stephen Hester likes a challenge. The former Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) banker took charge of Royal Bank of Scotland after its 2008 bailout. Later, he offloaded peripheral businesses at RSA and sold the insurer for 7 billion pounds . Last month he started as chair of easyJet (EZJ.L), the airline that’s raised capital twice during the pandemic and recently rejected a takeover bid .

His next gig looks less daunting. Nordea Bank (NDAFI.HE) on Friday unveiled the 61-year-old Brit as its next chair. It’s probably no coincidence that activist investor Cevian Capital, which owned shares in RSA, has a 5% stake in the $52 billion Helsinki-based lender. M&A is unlikely given the region’s concentrated banking markets. And the group probably met its 2022 financial targets a year early, UBS analysts reckon. Its new priorities are likely to involve maintaining revenue growth while keeping a lid on costs. Given Hester’s bulging portfolio of directorships, he’ll be grateful for an absence of Nordic drama. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

UK housebuilder CEO exit leaves leaky roof read more

Biogen hits Medicare wall read more

Crocs knows how to pandemic read more

Delivery Hero’s profit motive relieves investors read more

China’s tech crackdown stresses college kids read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok