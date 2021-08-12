Stock Spirits investors eyeing another bid round

A man drinks a shot of liquor at a bar in Prague September 12, 2012.

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - CVC is taking a shot at Eastern European drinkers. The private equity firm announced on Thursday it’s paying around 800 million pounds for London-listed Stock Spirits (STCK.L), which sells vodka and bitters in countries including Poland, Slovakia and Croatia.

A premium of more than 40% to Wednesday’s closing share price is not as exuberant as it looks. Including debt, CVC’s offer values Stock Spirits at around 11 times expected EBITDA for the year to September, according to Refinitiv. Nordic spirits maker Arcus (ARCUS.OL) trades at 9 times trailing EBITDA, according to Refinitiv, leaving room for a takeover premium.

CVC hopes Stock Spirits, whose brands include Zoladkowa vodka and Stock 84 brandy, can follow the lead of 84 billion pound drinks giant Diageo (DGE.L) by focusing on premium tipples. That could help expand its EBITDA margin from an adjusted 28% in the six months to March.

Any celebrations are premature, though. By midday on Thursday, Stock Spirits shares were trading above CVC’s 377 pence per share offer, suggesting hopes for a rival bid. UK investors may demand another round. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

