Breakingviews
Struggling airlines confront long-haul crew taboo
LONDON, June 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Do long-haul flights really need two pilots at the controls all the time? With technology making auto-pilots smarter and cash-strapped airlines trying to find new ways to save money, the answer may be no. Airbus (AIR.PA) and Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) are working on a system to allow just one pilot on the flight deck at cruising altitude on long-haul flights, allowing the other to rest, Reuters reported on June 17 read more , citing industry sources. Currently, long-haul flights have three or four pilots.
Assuming regulators and passengers approve, that means obvious savings. Germany’s Lufthansav (LHAG.DE) has roughly 10,000 pilots. Assume one in five is long-haul, and that the new system reduces that number by a third. On the basis that long-haul pilots are paid 200,000 euros a year, that’s a saving of 133 million euros, equivalent to 7% of the carrier’s 2019 operating profit. Safety, of course, is paramount. But for airline bosses, it’s an innovation worth considering. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Tui share sale may cast shade on investors’ summer L3N2NY3B7
Platinum Equity goes old school with latest deals read more
New U.S. antitrust sheriff read more
Macron’s 2030 EU tech push is oddly modest read more
Mortgage IPO comes out swinging Down Under read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.