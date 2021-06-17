Struggling airlines confront long-haul crew taboo

A plane flies over the Hong Kong International Airport during sunset in Hong Kong May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Do long-haul flights really need two pilots at the controls all the time? With technology making auto-pilots smarter and cash-strapped airlines trying to find new ways to save money, the answer may be no. Airbus (AIR.PA) and Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) are working on a system to allow just one pilot on the flight deck at cruising altitude on long-haul flights, allowing the other to rest, Reuters reported on June 17 read more , citing industry sources. Currently, long-haul flights have three or four pilots.

Assuming regulators and passengers approve, that means obvious savings. Germany’s Lufthansav (LHAG.DE) has roughly 10,000 pilots. Assume one in five is long-haul, and that the new system reduces that number by a third. On the basis that long-haul pilots are paid 200,000 euros a year, that’s a saving of 133 million euros, equivalent to 7% of the carrier’s 2019 operating profit. Safety, of course, is paramount. But for airline bosses, it’s an innovation worth considering. (By Ed Cropley)

