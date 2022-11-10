













NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inflation is coming down in the United States, but is still too high for comfort. The longer price-friskiness persists, the greater the risk that consumers start to expect it, and adjust their behavior accordingly. That puts the Federal Reserve and its inflation-fighting committee on the clock.

Prices rose at a 7.7% annual rate in October, measured by the Consumer Price Index, still far above the Fed’s 2% target. The year-over-year inflation rate eased more than expected – economists polled by Refinitiv had expected 8% - but the cost of food, energy, and housing still increased dramatically. Even though the S&P 500 index (.SPX) rose as much as 4.4% Thursday morning, suggesting relief the numbers weren’t worse, the new data still encourages the Fed to keep raising interest rates.

If anything, the Fed has reason to go faster than the market expects. Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned on Nov. 2 that there’s a risk that expectations of higher inflation become entrenched. The University of Michigan’s consumer survey saw expectations for future inflation swing higher through October. Respondents are also showing more uncertainty about future price changes. When Americans expect higher inflation, businesses are inclined to raise prices and workers are liable to ask for higher wages, which amplifies the increase still further. That’s the scenario the Fed is keen to avoid.

What’s concerning is that despite the easing CPI numbers, the Fed’s tightening has had little effect on overall demand. Real spending at retailers and restaurants was 13% above pre-crisis levels in September and largely held steady throughout 2022. Household savings have come down since 2021, but are still $1.7 trillion larger than they were before the pandemic thanks to generous stimulus and lockdowns that inhibited spending, according to Fed analysis published last month. Holiday shopping events kicked off in October as major retailers vied to beat competitors to the punch, pulling forward the intense spending usually seen in the last weeks of the year. The share of disposable income that households save hovered near a 15-year low in September.

It's no wonder the Fed is erring on the side of overreaction. Powell said last week that he would rather raise rates too high than loosen too soon or fail to tighten enough. Markets are expecting a 50-basis-point hike in December, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. If Powell really wants to tackle the fear of inflation as well as inflation itself, something bolder might be in order.

