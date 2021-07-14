Breakingviews
Sumitomo shifts its Wall Street goals
MELBOURNE, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (8316.T) boss Jun Ohta is taking what he can get from Wall Street. Last December he was hoping to buy a stake in a bulge-bracket investment bank. Now it looks like he’s settling for 5% of Jefferies read more .
The firm run by Richard Handler posted record M&A, underwriting and trading revenue for the six months to the end of May, and a 27% annualised return on tangible equity. It’s a minnow, though, compared to Goldman Sachs (GS.N), in which Sumitomo took at 12.5% stake 35 years ago and sold the last of it in 2002. Goldman owned a slug of the Japanese lender until 2010.
Jefferies’ smaller pool of clients would limit the business benefits for Sumitomo, which recently bought stakes in Indian and Vietnamese firms. There may be more financial upside: Despite posting similar returns, Jefferies trades at a 22% discount to book value, compared to Goldman’s 42% premium. Taking punts on Wall Street, though, is not for the faint of heart. (By Antony Currie)
