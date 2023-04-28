













MELBOURNE, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jun Ohta may have preferred to catch a bigger Wall Street fish. But the CEO of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) is expanding his relationship with relative minnow Jefferies (JEF.N) at an opportune moment.

On Thursday the two financial houses inked an agreement that Ohta had hinted at in January to expand their almost two-year-old business relationship. The $56 billion SMFG also intends to increase its ownership of the $7.6 billion company run by Richard Handler to 15% by purchasing ordinary shares that it will convert into preferred stock.

It's a good time to act. Slumping deal flow after what Jefferies called an “off-the-charts” 2021 prompted its earnings to more than halve last year. That took its return on adjusted tangible equity down to just over 10%, with the metric falling further to an annualised 7% in the three months to the end of February. As a result, the firm’s stock was, before Thursday’s announcement, trading a tad below where SMFG had bought its initial near-5% stake in July 2021.

In the interim, Ohta and his crew have had time to get to know their U.S. partners, not least by providing $2.25 billion in financing in 2021 and working on cross-border M&A, healthcare and leveraged finance deals together. The new plan has the duo teaming up to offer more investment-banking services to investment-grade credit clients. That could help bolster deal flow while markets remain moribund. And it also gives the enhanced alliance time to iron out any kinks before the next investment-banking boom.

Granted, given the Japanese buyer is much larger than its partner, Jefferies is unlikely to add a great deal to SMFG’s bottom line - just 6% using its unusually good 2021 earnings, Breakingviews calculates. That’s way below the 40% or so Morgan Stanley (MS.N) contributes to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (8306.T) which owns 22% of the bank run by James Gorman. But Ohta is making a good stab at developing a nice little earner, and if its target continues to expand, it could up being more than that.

CONTEXT NEWS

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group intends to increase its stake in Jefferies to 15% from almost 5% as part of an expanded alliance, the two companies said on April 27. SMFG will buy common stock on the open market and then convert it into non-voting preferred stock. Once it owns at least 10%, SMFG will be eligible for a board seat.

The duo will also start to jointly cover certain investment-grade clients, especially in the United States, in an effort to provide them with more services. Jefferies will be responsible for leading M&A and equities, while SMFG and its affiliates will take responsibility for credit products and debt capital markets.

Shares in Jefferies closed up 7% on April 27. SMFG shares were up more than 1% in trading after the Tokyo Stock Exchange lunch break on April 28.

