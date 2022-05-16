A patient is seen having a minor surgery to receive chemotherapy the Misurata Cancer Center in Misurata, Libya August 5, 2018. Picture taken August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cancer therapy is getting a shot in the arm. Drug giants like AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Sanofi (SASY.PA) are placing bets on drugs that target tumours directly and have few side effects. With a potential $60 billion in annual revenue up for grabs, competition will be fierce.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval in early May of AstraZeneca’s breast cancer treatment, Enhertu, highlighted the emergence of a new class of oncology treatment. The therapy, a so-called antibody drug conjugate (ADC), slashed the rate of cancer progression by 72% compared with its closest peer, according to a trial. That’s roughly double the level of efficacy typically deemed a success in cancer drug trials, according to an oncology expert.

The ADC technology piggybacks on a previous breakthrough. Drugs like Roche’s (ROG.S) Herceptin mimic natural antibodies, attaching to the surface of cancer cells to fight the disease. But they can lack potency and are often used in conjunction with traditional chemotherapy, which in turn can attack healthy cells and make patients debilitatingly sick. The ADCs target cancer cells directly with chemotherapy, and so are more powerful.

Safe, effective drugs are enticing to regulators. Small wonder last year the FDA approved some 11 ADCs. But drug groups now want to use them in a broad range of diseases, such as blood or cervical cancers. Berenberg reckons the market could one day generate as much as $60 billion of sales, if all chemotherapy switches to ADC treatments. That’s equivalent to roughly one-quarter of the current total global oncology market, as per Precedence Research.

It could mean a big payday for the winners. AstraZeneca’s existing products could spit out some $10 billion of extra revenue, according to Berenberg, equivalent to nearly a quarter of this year’s forecast sales, as per Refinitiv. There will also be losers. Roche, a big player in oncology, saw its ADC candidate Kadcyla come second to AstraZeneca’s Enhertu in one recent trial. It does have a similar treatment for lymphoma, however. Novartis (NOVN.S), which made around a third of its revenue from oncology in 2021, does not have any ADC treatments in the works. Drugmakers may need to splash out on new treatments, or risk getting left behind.

CONTEXT NEWS

- AstraZeneca said on May 5 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Enhertu to treat metastatic and early stage breast cancer.

- In the study, Enhertu cut the risk of disease progression by 72% versus Roche’s Kadcyla. After one year 94.1% of patients on Enhertu were still alive versus 85.9% on Kadcyla.

- On March 16, French pharmaceutical group Sanofi said it is teaming up with U.S.-listed Seagen to create antibody drug conjugates that would target three different cancers.

