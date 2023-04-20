













LONDON, April 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Film and TV adaptations of video games have a chequered history. “Assassin’s Creed”, a 2016 movie based on Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBIP.PA) bestselling gaming franchise, was described by one industry watcher as “uninspired, dull, and soulless”, while Netflix’s (NFLX.O) attempt at reimagining Capcom’s (9697.T) “Resident Evil” was cancelled after one lowly rated season. But Nintendo’s “Super Mario”, along with HBO’s “The Last of Us”, is flipping the script.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, released in North America in early April and financed by Nintendo (7974.T) and Comcast-owned (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures, pulled in around $380 million during its opening weekend, according to media analytics firm Comscore, making it the biggest launch for any film so far this year. Meanwhile “The Last of Us”, a TV series based on a 2013 video game by Sony-owned (6758.T) developer Naughty Dog, wrapped up its first record-breaking season last month.

Reuters Graphics

There are benefits to owning both games and their spinoffs. As well as co-producing the TV series, Sony is reaping the rewards of increased interest in the game: UK sales of “The Last of Us Part I” rose 238% week-on-week following the show’s premiere, industry publication GamesIndustry.biz reported citing GfK data. Jefferies analysts estimate that the “Super Mario” movie could add $350 million to Nintendo’s operating profit – equivalent to around 8% of its total for the year ending March 2022.

The success of recent adaptations may lead media giants like Walt Disney (DIS.N), Comcast and Netflix to wonder what other goodies lie in video game companies. Firms like $21 billion Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O) and $15 billion Bandai Namco (7832.T) boast stellar writing staff behind games such as “Red Dead Redemption” and “Tales of Arise”. And share price conditions are favourable for buyouts: leading publicly listed gaming companies Take-Two, Electronic Arts (EA.O) and Ubisoft are trading near their lowest multiples of their forecast earnings per share in five years, according to Refinitiv data. If Netflix ever decides to expand its gaming ambitions beyond casual mobile games, $3 billion CD Projekt (CDR.WA), a highly profitable developer with which it collaborated on the “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” TV series, could be a target.

Reuters Graphics

Of course, acquisitions aren’t a given. Despite not owning the character, Universal’s “Super Mario” foray is still likely to pay off handsomely: Jefferies analysts reckon the film could gross $1.5 billion on development and marketing costs estimated between $100 million and $300 million. And media giants have repeatedly tried and failed to successfully integrate video game divisions, often opting instead for licensing deals, like EA’s recent agreement with Disney to produce games based on Marvel comic book characters. Finally, cooperation can be technological as well as creative: Disney used Epic Games’ “Unreal Engine”, 3D graphics software often used for video games, to help create its “Mandalorian” TV series. But after a couple of home runs after years of misses, Hollywood will find more reasons to plug in to gaming.

