Supply chain pain is just one of ASOS’ concerns

A smartphone with the ASOS app, a keyboard, and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed ASOS logo in this illustration picture taken October 13, 2020.

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The boom in internet shopping is fading. Retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) on Monday shocked investors by forecasting lower-than-expected revenue and margins next year, while Chief Executive Nick Beighton is stepping down with immediate effect. The company’s warning that profit before tax next year could be some 30% lower than the figure estimated by analysts knocked another 10% off its shares; they have almost halved this year.

Arguably, the pressures were already clear read more . Customers are returning to stores, while shipping and labour costs are biting. ASOS still hopes sales will hit 7 billion pounds in three to four years by expanding overseas and selling more of its own brands. Yet an operating margin target of at least 4% is lower than this year’s 5.3%. And it faces stiff competition from peers like Zalando (ZALG.DE). ASOS shares now trade at less than 20 times this year’s earnings; Zalando is on more than 70 times, according to Refinitiv forecast. The next chief executive faces a tough task. (By Neil Unmack)

