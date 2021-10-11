Breakingviews
Supply chain pain is just one of ASOS’ concerns
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The boom in internet shopping is fading. Retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) on Monday shocked investors by forecasting lower-than-expected revenue and margins next year, while Chief Executive Nick Beighton is stepping down with immediate effect. The company’s warning that profit before tax next year could be some 30% lower than the figure estimated by analysts knocked another 10% off its shares; they have almost halved this year.
Arguably, the pressures were already clear read more . Customers are returning to stores, while shipping and labour costs are biting. ASOS still hopes sales will hit 7 billion pounds in three to four years by expanding overseas and selling more of its own brands. Yet an operating margin target of at least 4% is lower than this year’s 5.3%. And it faces stiff competition from peers like Zalando (ZALG.DE). ASOS shares now trade at less than 20 times this year’s earnings; Zalando is on more than 70 times, according to Refinitiv forecast. The next chief executive faces a tough task. (By Neil Unmack)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Green investors get timely reminder of their power read more
Renren payout only helps prove Cayman rule read more
Meituan antitrust fine is taste of what’s to come read more
German pet retailer scrap has more rounds to go read more
Eurowag heads off in wrong direction read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.