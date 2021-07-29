Supply chain woes trip solid U.S. economic growth

Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex in Los Angeles, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A U.S. economy growing at a healthy pace could be even more robust. GDP jumped at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter, according to an initial estimate from the Commerce Department, compared with an 8.5% projection from economists surveyed by Reuters. Supply chain constraints weighed on the expansion.

The bump spurred output to above pre-pandemic levels. Still, the economy isn’t meeting its full potential. The U.S. trade deficit grew by 3.5% from May to June to $91.2 billion, with imports of food and industrial products leading the way. Supply bottlenecks had caused lumber and other goods prices to skyrocket .

The boost from $1,400 individual government stimulus checks in March also largely disappeared. Disposable personal income fell 26% in the second quarter while savings fell by half. Economists expect 7% growth this year, which would be the strongest pace since 1984. But shortages in certain goods could keep it from roaring even louder. (By Gina Chon)

Editing by Rob Cox and Amanda Gomez