













WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - American tech giants have two new things to celebrate, and one less thing to worry about. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously protected Twitter from being sued for militant-group content on its platform. In a separate ruling, the court left a key liability protection for internet firms unchanged. Together, the rulings reinforce internet platforms’ legal shield and kick a regulatory crackdown further down the road.

The latter case, which involved Google’s video-sharing app YouTube, threatened to upend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The rule defends platforms from being sued for content published by their users. Had Section 230 been eroded by the high court, companies including Twitter, Google and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (META.O) would need to overhaul content filters or face a wave of lawsuits.

With the Supreme Court siding in their favor, Big Tech can breathe a sigh of relief. Lawmakers have railed against internet companies’ lack of regulation and even targeted Section 230 specifically. Yet Democrats and Republicans have struggled to agree on tech-focused legislation. The Supreme Court ruling leaves that debate stuck in Congress, exactly where tech giants want it. (By Ben Winck)

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Streisand Neto











