WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. Supreme Court just made the Federal Reserve’s job more difficult. The high court struck down colleges’ affirmative action policies last week, banning programs that gave underrepresented groups a unique opportunity in the college admissions process. The ruling could make future workforces more homogeneous and, in turn, throws a new obstacle in the way of the Fed’s goal for diverse employment.

For decades, the central bank pursued “full employment,” or a labor market where anyone who wanted work could find it. That changed in 2020, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell amended the goal to seek “broad-based and inclusive” employment, and emphasized the importance of lifting low- and middle-income communities that are largely comprised of people of color.

While the maximum-employment target remains, it’s taken a back seat to the Fed’s fight against inflation. Getting that back to 2% from the current 4% pace remains the central bank’s “top priority,” Powell said last month. Officials’ latest projections, meanwhile, suggest more than 1 million Americans will lose their jobs through 2024.

While white unemployment hit 3.3% in May, Black unemployment rebounded to 5.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As Powell moves further away from his goal of inclusivity, the Supreme Court’s decision means closing that gap will probably take even longer. (By Ben Winck)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Europe’s biggest IPO prudently tests the water read more

Italy’s hottest financial saga gets new twist read more

China plays it safe with new central bank chief read more

KKR wins $2 bln bidding war the old-fashioned way read more

US threat gives ASML new headache on China exports read more

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.