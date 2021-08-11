Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Surprise bidding war engulfs UK engineer

An airplane takes off at Gatwick Airport in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What did UK investors miss about Meggitt (MGGT.L)? The British engineer, which makes brakes for military and civilian aircraft, has gone from a stock market Plain Jane to Belle of the Ball beset by multiple suitors. The latest interest, from $34 billion U.S. defence player TransDigm(TDG.N), values Meggitt’s equity at $9.7 billion read more . The 92% premium to the undisturbed share price at the end of July represents a startling difference of opinion over Meggitt’s value between its current and prospective owners.

So far, Meggitt’s board is sticking with its support for an $8.6 billion formal bid from another U.S. company, Parker-Hannifin (PH.N). That included $300 million of annual synergies which, taxed and capitalised, might be worth nearly $2.5 billion in today’s money. Yet TransDigm is offering a carrot that’s twice as big to Meggitt shareholders. A 7% return on investment by 2025, according to Breakingviews calculations based on Parker-sized synergies, suggests it might be overexcited. But that still doesn’t explain why Meggitt investors were so glum before the Americans turned up. (By Ed Cropley)

