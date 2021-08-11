Surprise bidding war engulfs UK engineer

An airplane takes off at Gatwick Airport in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What did UK investors miss about Meggitt (MGGT.L)? The British engineer, which makes brakes for military and civilian aircraft, has gone from a stock market Plain Jane to Belle of the Ball beset by multiple suitors. The latest interest, from $34 billion U.S. defence player TransDigm(TDG.N), values Meggitt’s equity at $9.7 billion read more . The 92% premium to the undisturbed share price at the end of July represents a startling difference of opinion over Meggitt’s value between its current and prospective owners.

So far, Meggitt’s board is sticking with its support for an $8.6 billion formal bid from another U.S. company, Parker-Hannifin (PH.N). That included $300 million of annual synergies which, taxed and capitalised, might be worth nearly $2.5 billion in today’s money. Yet TransDigm is offering a carrot that’s twice as big to Meggitt shareholders. A 7% return on investment by 2025, according to Breakingviews calculations based on Parker-sized synergies, suggests it might be overexcited. But that still doesn’t explain why Meggitt investors were so glum before the Americans turned up. (By Ed Cropley)

