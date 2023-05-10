













LONDON, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sweden’s rare disease drug maker is experiencing unfortunate deal side effects. On Wednesday, shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) (SOBIV.ST) fell 15% after it announced a plan to buy CTI BioPharma (CTIC.O), a specialist in rare blood cancers, for $1.7 billion.

On maths alone the deal looks promising. Although SOBI Chief Executive Guido Oelkers is paying a whopping 95% premium for the loss-making group, CTI’s profitability should rapidly rise as Vonjo, a treatment for bone marrow disorders, rolls out. By 2027 it could make $308 million of operating profit according to Visible Alpha, implying a 14% return on invested capital after tax, even before factoring in any cost savings.

Still, investors may have hoped for a more short-term bounty. After all, Advent attempted to buy $6.5 billion SOBI in 2021 but was thwarted by AstraZeneca (AZN.L), which owned 8% of the company at the time. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker refused to tender its shares amid a squabble over the U.S. rights for a respiratory drug. That headache has since been resolved, raising hopes that another suitor would come knocking. But SOBI’s new deal, which will be funded by a rights issue backed by main shareholder Investor AB (INVEb.ST), suggests Oelkers has support for a solo future. (By Aimee Donnellan)

