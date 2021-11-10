Swedish grocer prefers closed-door makeover
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sweden’s top supermarket chain is opting for an overhaul behind closed doors. ICA Gruppen’s (ICAA.ST) majority owner is partnering with local pension fund AMF to buy the wholesale retailer for 107 billion Swedish crowns ($12.1 billion). After speculation about a private equity raid, ICA’s minority shareholders have minimal reason to grumble. The offer is 29% above ICA’s share price before the rumours started swirling on Oct. 22. And at 21 times this year’s expected operating profit, it’s a premium to local rival Axfood (AXFO.ST), which trades on 19 times.
ICA should find a makeover in private easier. Fashioning a response to the pandemic-driven online grocery boom is the top priority, but will be expensive. Net debt around 4 times EBITDA after the deal is less than this year’s 7 billion pound private equity buyout of Britain’s Morrisons read more . But with his hefty investment needs and a top line growing at a measly 2% next year, Chief Executive Per Stromberg may have an equally narrow margin for error. (By Karen Kwok)
