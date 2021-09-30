Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Swedish tech M&A machine risks sputtering

2 minute read

Renaud Georges, a retired teatcher, shows a text message on his mobile phone which reads "The vaccination COVID-19 center CH Cambrai has canceled your appointment" during an interview with Reuters in Ribecourt-la-Tour near Cambrai, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 29, 2021.

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one can accuse Sinch (SINCH.ST) Chief Executive Oscar Werner of phoning it in. The boss of the $14 billion company, whose software allows Uber, Tinder and others to text and email their customers, on Thursday announced his fourth deal since February. He’s buying email-sending specialist Pathwire for a $1.9 billion enterprise value. It should allow Sinch to offer more customised services over what remains the world’s most popular digital-communications medium, while also introducing the company to more potential startup customers.

Yet gobbling up so many companies so quickly risks acid reflux. The total enterprise value of Sinch’s announced acquisitions over the last seven months is more than $4 billion. Werner already has a team of 100 people working on M&A integration, according to a person familiar with the matter. After rising almost five-fold in 2020, Sinch’s share price has been more pedestrian this year. It’s currently trading in line with its levels in mid-February, when Werner kicked off his buying spree. Investors are in wait-and-see mode. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Gene sequencing IPO puts some life into London read more

Climate change’s grey area gets overdue focus read more

Aramco vote tests Mukesh Ambani’s power read more

Mediobanca rebel dresses up in ESG colours read more

U.S. political divisions crash into debt ceiling read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:29 AM UTC

Europe’s chip champion can weather tech cold war

Europe’s largest technology company can weather a cold war between China and the United States. ASML has grown into a $310 billion behemoth by making machines that let semiconductor makers print miniscule chips. On Wednesday, the Dutch group said it expects sales to grow 11% a year until 2030. The drive by countries to secure their own chip supplies could even provide a boost.

Breakingviews
Climate change’s grey area gets overdue focus
Breakingviews
Swedish tech M&A machine risks sputtering
Breakingviews
Gene sequencing IPO puts some life into London
Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Basket-case Britain; Gambling in Macau