Sweetgreen leaves money in the salad bowl

The Sweetgreen logo is displayed on a banner, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lettuce has never been this exciting. Sweetgreen (SG.N) shares opened 86% read more above their initial public offering price of $28 per share in their debut on Thursday, valuing the U.S.-based takeout salad chain at about $5.5 billion. That’s roughly twice the $2.7 billion it had originally expected. Sweetgreen’s salads may be healthy, but this first-day blowout almost certainly isn’t.

Based on its $52 opening price, Sweetgreen is worth 25 times last year’s sales. As a comparison, Chipotle (CMG.N), which sells Mexican fast food, trades at 7 times, and Shake Shack (SHAK.N) at 5 times. That’s a high price for a company whose competitors include everything from McDonald’s (MCD.N) and Whole Foods to a homemade ham sandwich.

As for Sweetgreen itself, it emerges with around $360 million in new money to invest in its growth plans, which include doubling the number of stores. But if the company had sold shares for just $40 a share – halfway between the IPO price and the opening price – it would have made about $160 million more, enough to cover an extra year of its current losses. It may regret leaving money in the salad bowl. (By Sharon Lam)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Amazon steps closer to modern Sears read more

GlobalFoundries IPO would give Arm a leg up read more

Sea’s high tides have a mild drag read more

Walmart plays both ends of the trade read more

Evergrande’s key man risk strikes at worst time read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by John Foley and Thomas Shum