Sweetgreen leaves money in the salad bowl
TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lettuce has never been this exciting. Sweetgreen (SG.N) shares opened 86% read more above their initial public offering price of $28 per share in their debut on Thursday, valuing the U.S.-based takeout salad chain at about $5.5 billion. That’s roughly twice the $2.7 billion it had originally expected. Sweetgreen’s salads may be healthy, but this first-day blowout almost certainly isn’t.
Based on its $52 opening price, Sweetgreen is worth 25 times last year’s sales. As a comparison, Chipotle (CMG.N), which sells Mexican fast food, trades at 7 times, and Shake Shack (SHAK.N) at 5 times. That’s a high price for a company whose competitors include everything from McDonald’s (MCD.N) and Whole Foods to a homemade ham sandwich.
As for Sweetgreen itself, it emerges with around $360 million in new money to invest in its growth plans, which include doubling the number of stores. But if the company had sold shares for just $40 a share – halfway between the IPO price and the opening price – it would have made about $160 million more, enough to cover an extra year of its current losses. It may regret leaving money in the salad bowl. (By Sharon Lam)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Amazon steps closer to modern Sears read more
GlobalFoundries IPO would give Arm a leg up read more
Sea’s high tides have a mild drag read more
Walmart plays both ends of the trade read more
Evergrande’s key man risk strikes at worst time read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.