HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There's plenty to like about Swire Pacific's (0019.HK) Coca-Cola sale. The Hong Kong-based property-to-aviation conglomerate on Wednesday evening said it is handing its U.S. drinks subsidiary to its parent for $3.9 billion, allowing it to pay a tasty dividend, cut net debt and still run the division for a fee. It's a sweet deal for investors, as long as property, airline Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) and other holdings recover soon.

Around $1.5 billion from the expected proceeds will be distributed back to shareholders, while the rest will go towards strengthening Swire’s balance sheet. Both are welcome moves. Net debt at Swire is expected to fall by a third, to HK$38 billion ($4.9 billion) after the sale. The expanded cash pile will be able to cover 7.3 times the company's borrowing costs, compared to 6 times at the end of last year - a useful buffer amid rising interest rates. Moreover, a special dividend equal to more than what the company has paid out over the past three years combined looks generous for investors who have seen Swire's Hong Kong shares return a negative 13% since the start of 2023.

Operationally, not much changes. As part of the transaction the Hong Kong-based group has a 13-year contract to keep running Swire Coca-Cola USA, which will allow the conglomerate to maintain its lucrative manufacturing, marketing and distribution deals with the global drinks behemoth. It's a clever way to dispose an asset without having to part with the business.

For such a cosy deal - the buyer is Swire's 60%-controlling shareholder John Swire & Sons - the price looks satisfying too. At the implied 12.4 times enterprise value to adjusted 2022 EBITDA, the unit is valued just shy of $30 billion Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEPC.L), which boasts superior margins and growth.

Little wonder Swire's Hong Kong shares rallied as much as 8% on Thursday morning. Even so, the stock still trades at a dismal 50% discount to its net asset value, per Citi estimates. A property slump in Hong Kong and China, combined with a tough recovery for Cathay Pacific to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, has weighed on the conglomerate, which owns 45% of the city's troubled flagship carrier. The Coke sale is refreshing for investors, but only until the rest of Swire Pacific regains its fizz.

CONTEXT NEWS

Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific on June 28 announced it will sell its Swire Coca-Cola USA subsidiary for HK$30.4 billion ($3.9 billion) in cash to its 60%-controlling shareholder, John Swire & Sons. The company expects a gain of HK$$22.8 billion.

Upon completion of the sale, Swire Pacific will distribute HK$11.7 billion in special dividends to its shareholders. The company also plans to enter into a 13-year agreement to provide management services to Swire Coca-Cola USA and receive an annual fee of at least HK$117 million.

The deal is conditional upon the approval of independent shareholders.

Swire Pacific's Hong Kong shares were up 5.5% to HK$61.00 on during early morning trading on June 29.

