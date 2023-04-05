













LONDON, April 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - European bankers have long dreamed of creating a financial giant to match U.S. rivals like JPMorgan (JPM.N). In UBS (UBSG.S), which is rescuing Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in a government-brokered deal, they almost have one. The irony is that returning CEO Sergio Ermotti’s No. 1 priority should be to shrink it as quickly as he can.

The combined Swiss mega-bank will start out with a $1.7 trillion balance sheet, making it the 10th largest Western bank, based on Refinitiv data. It could hold 30% of total deposits in its home market, according to 2021 figures from the Swiss National Bank, double the next largest player’s share.

Reuters Graphics

The combined global wealth-management business, meanwhile, should have roughly $3.4 trillion under its purview based on 2022 data, second only to Morgan Stanley (MS.N). The deal will also initially propel UBS into the investment-banking big leagues, with combined advisory and underwriting revenue of $3.2 billion last year, ahead of both Bank of America (BAC.N) and Citigroup (C.N).

Given that scale, it might be tempting to go for more growth. Credit Suisse was in the process of running down, selling or carving out trading and investment-banking businesses with risk-weighted assets (RWAs) of $68 billion. If UBS kept all that it might be able to prise open the Wall Street oligopoly and reverse a decade of shrinking overall market share for European firms.

Reuters Graphics

However, the opposite seems more likely. Ermotti’s departing predecessor Ralph Hamers said the enlarged UBS would cap RWAs devoted to investment banking at 25% of the bank’s total. Based on balance sheets at the end of 2022, the combined figure was 29%. That implies UBS could shed RWAs worth at least $26 billion.

Indeed, Ermotti has scope to slash deeper. Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Körner was hamstrung by large losses, which drained capital and limited how quickly he could shrink. By contrast, UBS generated $9.6 billion of pre-tax profit last year, roughly three times the total amount that Körner had pencilled in for restructuring and impairment charges during his turnaround plan.

Reuters Graphics

The discounted takeover also gives UBS an opportunity to jettison unwanted businesses. The $3.7 billion outlay, based on UBS’s current share price, is $43 billion less than Credit Suisse’s tangible book value at the end of last year. Add the $18 billion capital boost from writing off Credit Suisse’s hybrid debt instruments and throw in about $10 billion of possible balance sheet insurance from the Swiss government, and Ermotti has lots of wiggle room. RBC analysts reckon that even if the new UBS wrote down assets worth $20 billion, it would still have a chunky 15.4% common equity Tier 1 capital ratio.

The emergency combination of UBS and Credit Suisse has created a banking giant. Unlike previous empire-builders, Ermotti’s job is to unmake it.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

UBS will host its annual meeting for shareholders on April 5.

The bank said on March 29 that former CEO Sergio Ermotti would return to the helm in April to lead the Swiss lender’s state-sponsored takeover of crosstown rival Credit Suisse.

