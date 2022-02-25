The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 12, 2019.

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Swiss Re (SRENH.S) on Friday provided an insight into the cost of America’s Covid-19 tragedy. The $30 billion company reported a $2 billion pre-tax profit hit from life insurance policies for working-age people, who died in greater numbers than expected due to the pandemic. Net income was just $1.4 billion last year, well below the $1.9 billion expected by analysts. Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler also kept the Swiss company’s dividend flat; in contrast to rival Munich Re which on Wednesday raised its payout and launched a share buyback. Swiss Re shares fell as much as 7% on Friday morning.

Mumenthaler reckons the company’s life and health business will deliver $300 million of net income this year, around half of what analysts had pencilled in. He plans to expand further in reinsuring against natural catastrophes. That’s a gamble: natural disaster insurance losses hit $130 billion globally last year, 76% above the average this century, according to insurance broker Aon. Hurricanes and wildfires could prove just as hard to predict as a deadly pandemic. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok