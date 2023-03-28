













LONDON, March 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Syngenta’s bumpy relisting path in the People’s Republic brings back unpleasant investor memories. The Swiss-turned-Chinese agrichemicals and seeds giant has been waiting since mid-2021 for regulators to clear its mammoth $9 billion initial public offering (IPO) on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR). The Shanghai Stock Exchange had scheduled this week a hearing, one of the last steps before listing. But just one day prior the expected panel regulators cancelled it without giving a reason.

The exchange’s rules vaguely mandate that any “major issue” affecting an IPO would justify the postponement. Chinese financial magazine Caixin suggested on Tuesday regulators could be getting cold feet over Syngenta’s size, which at an expected 300 billion yuan, or about $45 billion, equity valuation would add nearly 10% to STAR's total market cap. It’s unclear how long a drag this would cause, but Shenzhen VMAX New Energy had been on a similar boat: its IPO hearing was abruptly cancelled in January, only to be rescheduled two months later. Ant’s $37 billion Shanghai IPO was pulled in 2020 shortly before its shares were due to start trading. Investors recovering from past scares may be fearing the worst. That’s an unnecessary panic for the foreign money Beijing is trying to welcome to its home market. (By Yawen Chen)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Starbucks pours weak tea on virtual union talks read more

BP, ADNOC’s Mediterranean debut ticks three boxes read more

Easy Diageo succession belies new CEO’s hard job read more

Private equity finds silver lining in Asia Pacific read more

EU single market remains short of a single patent read more

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.