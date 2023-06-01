Syngenta’s bumper IPO will test Chinese appetite: podcast
LONDON, June 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The seeds-to-pesticides group is planning a $9 bln stock market float in Shanghai this year. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain how investors need to get comfortable with its high debt levels and use of toxic chemicals that could hurt its valuation.
