













LONDON, May 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Syngenta’s $9 billion Chinese market listing finally looks ripe. Concerns about its share sale size forced the Switzerland-based agrichemical giant to opt for a last-minute venue change. Sadly, few foreign investors are likely to join its Shanghai debut party.

With Chinese markets in choppy waters, stability-minded domestic regulators could still have cold feet about Syngenta’s mammoth initial public offering. But a reform to fast-track Chinese listings introduced earlier this year suggests a debut is imminent. Jiangsu Evergreen New Material Technology (603125.SS) floated in April under the new system barely two months after the Shanghai exchange formally acknowledged its application.

Getting Syngenta over the line is in Beijing’s interest. The listing process, officially launched in mid-2021, was put in motion soon after ChemChina’s costly $43 billion cash takeover of Syngenta in 2017. Its new state-owned parent borrowed heavily for the buyout, forcing the government to restructure it and pass on the debt pile to Syngenta. The seeds-and-pesticide maker has since erased nearly $20 billion of debt, partly thanks to debt-to-equity swaps with ChemChina. But it still sits on $17 billion of net debt, its prospectus shows.

The company has earmarked 30% of the IPO proceeds to further shrink that liability. A smooth relisting in China’s mainland territory, where shares currently trade at a 40% premium to Hong Kong stocks, would showcase China’s biggest foreign acquisition.

To guarantee success, Beijing is likely to enlist state funds and local investment firms to pre-order as much as half of the new shares, like in the listing of homegrown chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981.HK).

Despite growing geopolitical risks, Syngenta’s focus on food security will look attractive to domestic investors. Assume CEO Eric Fyrwald can expand sales at just 10% in 2023 - half that of last year - and keep Syngenta’s EBITDA margin stable at 16% of turnover. His company could be valued at $63 billion including debt on U.S. rival Corteva’s (CTVA.N) 11 times 2023 EBITDA multiple, according to Breakingviews calculations.

Yet the most global firm ever to float inside the People’s Republic has few peers to inspire for future listings. Since Chinese overseas acquisitions peaked in 2016, such deals have progressively become fewer and smaller.

Also, foreign investors’ access to listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen remains tightly regulated. A 2020 HSBC survey showed only around 10% of foreign money invested into Chinese stocks went through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor program, the main channel for tapping mainland IPOs. The fact that the group’s 700-page prospectus is still in Mandarin only is an additional hurdle to wooing foreign cash.

Syngenta’s dragged-out market debut will be more of a relief than a triumph.

CONTEXT NEWS

Syngenta Group has filed an application for a proposed initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s main board after withdrawing a previous request to list on the bourse's STAR Market on May 18. The Shanghai Stock Exchange accepted the new application on May 19.

Syngenta, controlled by state giant ChemChina, plans to sell 20% of its equity capital after listing and seek to raise up to 65 billion yuan ($9 billion), giving it a total equity value of 325 billion yuan ($46 billion). Underwriters will have the option to buy an additional 15% of new shares.

