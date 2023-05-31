[1/2] A shopping cart is seen in a Target store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo















NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Target (TGT.N) and Walt Disney (DIS.N) are fighting different battles over a similar social issue. Both companies have taken supportive positions towards the LGBTQ community, and as a result have attracted vocal enemies. Of the two, retailer Target has the harder balancing act. In both cases, shareholders will cast the deciding vote.

The $62 billion retailer run by Brian Cornell last week decided to pull some items from its 2023 collection celebrating Pride Month. Some conservative news outlets and Republican politicians labelled one supplier’s designs as “Satanic” and falsely claimed that products in Target were marketed to children. Angry customers confronted workers and threw Pride merchandise on the floor in some stores. Target said it was concerned about the safety of its employees.

Disney boss Bob Iger is locked in a battle with Florida governor Ron DeSantis over the Sunshine State’s law restricting the teaching of topics related to gender identity and sexual orientation. Some of Disney’s employees were upset by the regulation and Iger took a stand on their behalf. The fight has threatened the Magic Kingdom’s special tax rules and certain government-like rights it enjoyed over a district in which its theme park sits.

Cornell is in the tricker spot, because the stakeholders he is trying to appease are customers. Moreover, his customers are divided, meaning he must balance the threat of escalating violence from one group over the potential for boycotts, or just defection to rival supermarkets, from the other. Target has singled out one brand at the center of the controversy, hoping it will placate the former group without alienating the latter.

The trouble is that investors are also weighing in. Iger has gotten questions related to Florida during Disney’s annual meeting and quarterly earnings call. The theme parks and Walt Disney World located in Orlando are an important, lucrative business. Target’s shares are down more than 10% since it said it was pulling some merchandise. Shareholders mostly want to avoid chaos, and for progressive CEOs in other companies too, that is likely to lead to some difficult compromises.

