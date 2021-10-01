Tata flies into next chapter with Air India

An Air India flight arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tata is clambering back into the cockpit of Air India, the airline it founded and then lost to nationalisation in 1953. According to the ANI news agency and others, the storied conglomerate led by Natarajan Chandrasekaran appears to have beaten SpiceJet (SPJT.NS) owner Ajay Singh in the race for the national carrier read more . It’s a landmark moment for buyer and seller.

Successful privatisation would secure big reform miles for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring his seriousness about selling underperforming state assets. Most of the modest proceeds will pay down the airline’s debt: accumulated losses exceed $9 billion. Tata will probably merge its purchase with its interests in AirAsia India and Vistara, a 51%-owned joint venture with Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI).

It may even work out as a decent investment. Remarkably, shareholder returns at market leader IndiGo, owned by $10 billion Interglobe Aviation (INGL.NS), have kept pace with the broader Nifty 50 Index since early 2020, despite pandemic pains. Of course, neither comes close to returns from $190 billion outsourcing giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS). That benchmark will continue to dominate Tata’s own skies. (By Una Galani)

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic