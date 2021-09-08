TCI does good work as conflicted trains M&A broker

A Canadian Pacific Railway crew works on their train at the CP rail yards in Calgary, Alberta, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chris Hohn is embroiled in a new train fight. More than a decade after engaging in a bitter board battle at CSX (CSX.O), the TCI Fund Management boss is wading into the bidding war for Kansas City Southern (KSU.N). He’s hardly an impartial mediator, given he owns stakes in both bidders, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO). But his activism is justified.

The head of the $40 billion investment firm said on Tuesday it planned to nominate directors to replace about half of the board of Canadian National, in which his company owns a stake of more than 5%. This ups the ante in a campaign that has already seen Hohn call for CN Chief Executive Jean-Jacques Ruest to be replaced by former Union Pacific Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena.

CN’s shares have underperformed those of CP and Union Pacific over the past three years, a problem that Hohn blames on Ruest’s management. Ruest’s aggressive play for KCS appears to have been the last straw. He made an offer after rival CP, in which TCI has an 8% stake, had agreed to a deal with KCS including a chunky break fee. But the U.S. Surface Transportation Board has for now thwarted Ruest’s plan, potentially putting up to $1.7 billion in fees on the line for CN under certain conditions.

Hohn is in some ways helping shareholders of both bidders. He could keep CN from raising its offer for KCS again, and if he gets CN to bow out, CP’s life is easier. The concessions required by steep regulatory hurdles mean both firms have already reached the point where they were overpaying. KCS’s share price has risen more than 80% since private equity firm Blackstone (BX.N) first wanted to buy it last July, and its enterprise value-to-sales multiple is almost a quarter higher than its current bidders' valuations.

Hohn is a conflicted spokesman, and CEOs are required to consider all shareholders, not just the most vocal ones. It’s possible that a less conflicted shareholder might have had a different view about how the roll-up should shake out. Even so, the TCI boss may have a point.

CONTEXT NEWS

- TCI Fund Management said on Sept. 7 that it wanted to nominate directors to replace about half of Canadian National Railway’s board. The hedge fund owns 5% of Canadian National and roughly 8% of Canadian Pacific Railway, which are both in a bidding war for Kansas City Southern.

- KCS said on Sept. 4 that it would initiate talks with Canadian Pacific because CP’s unsolicited proposal to acquire it could reasonably be expected to lead to a better proposal than the one made by Canadian National.

