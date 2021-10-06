TeamViewer finds pitfall of investor growth fetish

The TeamViewer logo is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Technology investors will tolerate years of scant earnings for the promise of growth. Yet as 3.7 billion euro video-software specialist TeamViewer (TMV.DE) discovered on Wednesday, they’re unforgiving if the top line starts to slow. The German group has lowered its financial targets for the third time this year. Companies that bought its video-conference software early in the pandemic are cutting back. “Many of you will be disappointed,” Chief Financial Officer Stefan Gaiser said on a call for analysts and investors. He was right: TeamViewer shares fell more than 25% and are now worth a third less than their 2019 initial public offering price.

The plunge is embarrassing for private equity group Permira, which still owns 20%. But the broader lesson is that last year’s pandemic winners can easily become losers. Shares in food delivery groups like DoorDash (DASH.N) have soared, partly because investors hope lockdown-era demand will persist. TeamViewer’s crash shows what happens when those hopes prove hollow. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Facebook’s pristine whistleblower read more

Hearing aid giant pays up to tune into youngsters read more

Manchester United owners cash in on Ronaldo bounce read more

Tui makes cocksure bet on tourism rebound read more

Hong Kong dreams too big on SPACs read more

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic