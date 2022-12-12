













NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Coupa Software (COUP.O) wants its investors to know one thing: Business is terrible. The developer of corporate expenditure-tracking software released a presentation Monday after announcing an $8 billion deal to be sold to private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Once the domain of hockey-stick growth charts and wild-eyed optimism, the humbling of the software industry promises a new era of real-talk. A sale isn’t a bad idea. Investors just need to be convinced they are getting a fair price.

Coupa’s Thoma agreement comes after near-5% shareholder HMI Capital Management warned management about selling on the cheap. The reticence is understandable: Coupa’s shares were down 88% from their peak when news first broke of a possible deal.

Similar deals struck at recent lows also drew opposition, including at software firms Zendesk and Avalara. So Coupa came prepared with a bevy of charts showing growth stalling and management expectations below even analyst estimates. The presentation also details a range of bidders that engaged the company.

The clear message: This is the best you’re getting. And, indeed, at those other companies, loud investor complaints won little. The job of software bosses was once to promise infinite horizons; now, it’s to convince investors they’ve reached the end of the road. (By Jonathan Guilford)

