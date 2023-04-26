













NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Reaching for Plan C is rarely a good sign. Canadian miner Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) on Wednesday tore up Plan A, which was a scheduled shareholder vote on splitting the company. It withdrew the plan at the eleventh hour because it lacked support, in part because it was too fiddly, with cash flow from its coal unit helping its metals business excavate copper for a while. Boss Jonathan Price and controlling shareholder Norman Keevil also are rejecting Plan B, an even more intricate, all-share $24 billion takeover bid from Glencore (GLEN.L). If Teck doesn’t come up with a persuasive third option, and soon, it is likely to face increased pressure to sell.

Teck vowed to come back with a “simpler and more direct” separation proposal. One challenge will be how to fund metals production. Bringing in an outside backer would muddy the promise of an uncomplicated breakup. As Teck works up a fresh approach, which could potentially include a full sale or spinoff of coal or a white knight for the whole company, it leaves an opening for Glencore to proceed directly to Teck shareholders with its existing offer, or even a sweetened one. Keevil’s blocking stake is an obvious impediment, but if Plan C doesn’t fly, Plan B will look more compelling. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

