













LONDON, May 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Three telecom tycoons and a state-backed giant have taken a bath on their giant investments in UK-based BT (BT.L) and Vodafone (VOD.L). It’s hard to see how Patrick Drahi, Xavier Niel, John Malone and Abu Dhabi's e& (EAND.AD) will turn things around any time soon.

Franco-Israeli mogul Patrick Drahi on Tuesday doubled down on his BT bet. The billionaire raised his stake to almost 25% from 18% previously, and said he isn’t planning a takeover bid for the 15-billion-pound British broadband and mobile operator. Estimating his total outlay is tricky since he may have used derivatives or debt financing. Set those complications aside, however, and his stake-building may have cost about 4.2 billion pounds overall since 2021. That’s according to Breakingviews calculations which use the share price from the day before each stake increase became public. The holding is now worth 3.6 billion pounds, implying a nearly 560 million pound or 13% loss.

That’s mild compared with some of Vodafone’s investors. French entrepreneur Xavier Niel’s 2.5% stake in the 23 billion pound telecoms giant is worth a fifth less than it would have been the day before he disclosed it back in September. Meanwhile, Vodafone has shed one-tenth of its value since news reports in February revealed that U.S. “cable cowboy” John Malone’s Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) had taken a near 5% stake.

Finally, Gulf operator e&, which has slowly edged its holding up to almost 15%, may have lost around one-quarter of its money, assuming that it paid the previous day’s closing price each time it revealed an increased holding. Add it all up, and the four investors hold stakes in BT and Vodafone that may have had an initial face value of around 10.5 billion pounds, and which are now worth 8.6 billion pounds – a roughly one-fifth haircut. That won’t reflect the quartet’s exact investment performance: Malone’s Liberty only used a sliver of equity funding, for example, while Niel used derivatives. But it’s an indicator of how poorly the bets have gone so far.

It's hard to see that changing in a hurry. For starters, a lack of M&A may be spoiling the party. BT has for years resisted spinning off or selling infrastructure unit Openreach. That’s extremely unlikely now, since a multi-billion-pound rollout of fibre broadband is core to the group’s strategy. BT’s sliding share price implies that investors doubt this push will pay off any time soon.

Vodafone, too, may miss the train on a flurry of dealmaking that could potentially boost its valuation. New Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle took over in April and shot down the idea of parting ways with the company's African and Middle Eastern unit Vodacom (VODJ.J). One deal on her radar is a long-awaited combination of Vodafone's UK mobile business with CK Hutchison’s (0001.HK). But UK consolidation would hardly move the needle as Vodafone is haggling to retain control of the merged entity. And a “strategic review” of the company's Spanish business may fail to translate into a deal, since Orange (ORAN.PA) and MasMovil stole a march by tying the knot.

For now, BT and Vodafone's turnaround efforts rest on their ability to cut costs, with an overall 66,000 jobs being axed across the two groups. So far that’s not been enough to get investors' pulses racing, meaning Drahi, Niel, Malone and e& risk staying in the red for some time.

Reuters Graphics

CONTEXT NEWS

Billionaire Patrick Drahi said on May 23 he had increased his stake in BT to 24.5% but he did not intend to launch a takeover offer for Britain's biggest telecoms group. The Franco-Israeli entrepreneur first invested in BT in June 2021.

BT said on May 18 it would cut up to 55,000 jobs including contractors by 2030. The company has been working through a transformation plan to build a national fibre network under boss Philip Jansen, as well as rolling out high-speed 5G mobile services.

New Vodafone boss Margherita Della Valle said on May 16 she would cut 11,000 jobs globally over the next three years to help the telecoms group regain its competitive edge after it warned that a poor performance in Germany would hit its cash flow.

The chief executive of Vodafone’s largest shareholder, Emirates telecoms firm e&, is set to join Vodafone’s board as the two companies agreed to deepen their strategic relationship. Vodafone said on May 11 that e&’s boss Hatem Dowidar would stay on its board for as long as e& maintained its current 14.6% stake. The Abu Dhabi-based firm will be able to appoint a second non-executive director if its shareholding crosses 20%.

