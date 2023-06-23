LONDON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) is moving ahead with the long-awaited sale of its grid. The 5.5 billion euro Italian group has entered exclusive talks with private equity powerhouse KKR (KKR.N), and wants a binding offer by Sept. 30. Top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA) is playing hardball again on price. But without a Plan B, it’s time for the French media group to drop the fight.

Chief Executive Pietro Labriola won full board consensus to deliver the company’s biggest ever deal. It would see KKR spending some 23 billion euros to buy Telecom Italia’s NetCo, which consists of its domestic fixed line network and submarine cable business Sparkle. The sale would partly relieve the former state phone monopoly of its 25 billion euro debt burden. Vivendi however is valuing the NetCo at 31 billion euros. It may only stomach a 5 billion euro discount, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported. That still seems an unreasonable demand. A 26 billion euro price tag would imply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14 times. That’s almost three times that of Vodafone (VOD.L) or Telefonica (TEF.MC), assuming the grid’s EBITDA at 1.8 billion euros, according to Barclays estimates.

Vivendi has two problems. First, Rome supports KKR’s bid and wants the New York-listed fund to take on board state-backed passengers like Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, or infrastructure fund F2i, in order to protect its interests. So the French group would have to wage a battle against the Italian government. Second, resorting to old tricks like sacking Telecom Italia’s boss – Labriola is the fifth CEO in seven years – would only pave the way to a rights issue.

Vivendi is running out of options to block the sale. The Bolloré clan should get ready to raise the white flag. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

