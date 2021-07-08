Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Telenor hangs up on Myanmar

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Telenor’s (TEL.OL) brave punt on a democratic Myanmar has gone badly wrong. The $24 billion Norwegian communications firm said on Thursday it had flogged its operations in the southeast Asian nation for just $105 million read more . Given it had written its investment in the division down to zero in May due to restrictions imposed after a February coup, getting anything might seem like a bonus. In the final analysis, however, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke is nursing some hefty losses.

In all, Telenor ploughed $600 million into Myanmar since 2014. In return, it extracted $360 million in dividends from 2017. Including the disposal, that leaves it with a shortfall of $135 million. Lebanese buyer M1 Group is therefore paying only slightly more than one year’s payout. That doesn’t say much for the chances of a recovery in the business, or in Myanmar. (By Ed Cropley)

