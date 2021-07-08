Breakingviews
Telenor hangs up on Myanmar
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Telenor’s (TEL.OL) brave punt on a democratic Myanmar has gone badly wrong. The $24 billion Norwegian communications firm said on Thursday it had flogged its operations in the southeast Asian nation for just $105 million read more . Given it had written its investment in the division down to zero in May due to restrictions imposed after a February coup, getting anything might seem like a bonus. In the final analysis, however, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke is nursing some hefty losses.
In all, Telenor ploughed $600 million into Myanmar since 2014. In return, it extracted $360 million in dividends from 2017. Including the disposal, that leaves it with a shortfall of $135 million. Lebanese buyer M1 Group is therefore paying only slightly more than one year’s payout. That doesn’t say much for the chances of a recovery in the business, or in Myanmar. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Chinese IPO fallout is just beginning read more
Gates Foundation puts purpose ahead of personality read more
Green debt issuers getting an easy ride read more
Knorr Bremse pays dearly for rash M&A read more
Chinese property portal gets pricey paint job read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.