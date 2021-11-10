Temasek-backed deal boost is semi-sweet
HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Temasek’s involvement with two competing bidders read more might ensure an M&A victory of some sort for all. Conglomerate Keppel (KPLM.SI), 21%-owned by the state investor, has added 12% to its August cash-and-shares offer for the property holdings of Singapore Press (SPRM.SI), lifting the valuation to $2.8 billion. This follows a rival all-cash bid in October from a group 60%-owned by two Temasek-controlled units.
Keppel’s final S$2.351-a-share offer increases the cash component and brings the value closer to analysts’ estimates. Yet it hasn’t changed the fact it includes Singapore Press distributing 45% of its REIT to shareholders before Keppel buys its remaining 20%, thereby depriving shareholders of any control premium.
Singapore Press’s shareholders do not seem to have high expectations. It took the rival S$2.099 bid for shares to even match Keppel’s original S$2.09 price and they’ve since hit a mere S$2.16. Keppel’s new offer will presumably be enough to head off the sort of small shareholder protest the city state dislikes. Everyone wins a little something here. (By Jennifer Hughes)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Couch-potato habits help Roblox read more
Bayer’s surprise recovery is planted in poor soil read more
Russian IPO investors are reassuringly selective read more
Nextdoor sets out stall as the anti-metaverse read more
Rogers chairman tightens his grip read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.