Temasek-backed deal boost is semi-sweet

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Temasek’s involvement with two competing bidders read more might ensure an M&A victory of some sort for all. Conglomerate Keppel (KPLM.SI), 21%-owned by the state investor, has added 12% to its August cash-and-shares offer for the property holdings of Singapore Press (SPRM.SI), lifting the valuation to $2.8 billion. This follows a rival all-cash bid in October from a group 60%-owned by two Temasek-controlled units.

Keppel’s final S$2.351-a-share offer increases the cash component and brings the value closer to analysts’ estimates. Yet it hasn’t changed the fact it includes Singapore Press distributing 45% of its REIT to shareholders before Keppel buys its remaining 20%, thereby depriving shareholders of any control premium.

Singapore Press’s shareholders do not seem to have high expectations. It took the rival S$2.099 bid for shares to even match Keppel’s original S$2.09 price and they’ve since hit a mere S$2.16. Keppel’s new offer will presumably be enough to head off the sort of small shareholder protest the city state dislikes. Everyone wins a little something here. (By Jennifer Hughes)

