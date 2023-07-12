SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Misery loves company. That’s one consolation Temasek can take from a tricky year. Singapore’s state-owned investor already had to swallow an embarrassing $275 million hit from its investment in now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with fellow backers like Sequoia Capital also suffering. Then on Tuesday, the fund revealed that the net value of its portfolio dropped 5.2% to S$382 billion ($285 billion) in the 12 months to the end of March. That did at least beat the 11% drop in MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan Index. But Temasek’s hopes for a more prosperous year or two ahead rely on matters mostly out of its hands.

Granted, Temasek had a busy few years propping up the tiny city-state’s companies, like Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), after the pandemic hit. Now that the heavy lifting is mostly done, executives of the state outfit, whose new investments halved to just S$31 billion in its most recent financial year, sound more confident.

Finance chief Png Chin Yee, for example, reckons the recent fine China slapped on Ant, in which Temasek holds a stake, may signal the country’s technology sector woes are in the past. But the fintech firm faces challenges both due to its enforced restructuring and China’s moribund economy. Around a fifth of Temasek’s investments are in the People’s Republic.

There’s also a push to invest more into Southeast Asia and India. Those regions are drawing plenty of other competitors, though, and are unlikely to rival either China or Singapore in investing scope. Meanwhile, high valuations in the United States, where Temasek has doubled exposure over the past decade, will limit opportunities.

Over the same time frame, the world’s 10th-largest sovereign investor doubled how much of its portfolio is in unlisted assets, so these stand at a whopping 53%. Some holdings are vital domestic firms like port operator PSA and energy utility SP Group, which it’s unlikely to sell. Monetising others, though, like payments giant Stripe, depends on the U.S. IPO market emerging from the doldrums.

That leaves a lot of heavy lifting for its publicly traded investments. Some of those are long-term flops, like its now-17% stake in Standard Chartered (STAN.L); the shares have halved since it first bought a stake in 2006. And its annualised 10-year shareholder return of 6% is below its 7% risk-adjusted cost of capital. That may be roughly in line with average returns of the world’s major sovereign investors in the 10 years to the end of 2022, per data platform Global SWF. But if Temasek wants to start shining more brightly soon, it’ll need all its stars to align.

