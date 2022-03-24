Tencent exposes tech's regulatory blind spots
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors hoping for more clarity on China tech’s big transition read more will be disappointed. Tencent (0700.HK) executives talked up a "new paradigm" for local companies: a Beijing-led shift away from reckless expansion and zero-sum competition to more sustainable growth and efficiency. But even after reporting a worse-than-expected 25% year-on-year plunge in adjusted quarterly earnings, it's clear that the full extent of financial damage from new rules and policies have yet to come to light.
Take Tencent's core video-games business, where rules introduced last year restricted how much time and money kids can spend on the pastime. Those under 16 make up a tiny percentage of total player spend, but the company was nonetheless hit by "indirect effects" of shifting resources away from developing new games towards enforcement. Likewise, Tencent's once fast-growing advertising unit, which saw a rare drop in quarterly sales, has been hurt directly and indirectly by not only new regulations on the advertising industry itself, but also crackdowns in sectors like education and insurance as well as new personal data laws. With new rules being rolled out thick and fast, the blind spots are adding up. (By Robyn Mak)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Wall Street blowout helps New York bounce back read more
Saipem’s rescue offers Eni risky payback read more
Sycamore can relieve Ted Baker from its misery read more
Tencent WeChat Pay rejig would have 1 bln problems read more
KKR property deal threads the needle in Japan read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.