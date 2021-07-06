Teneo calls its own experience

Breakingviews
NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Teneo, the public relations firm, found itself on the wrong side of the stories last week after boss Declan Kelly resigned abruptly read more following allegations of inappropriate drunken behavior. Appointing Ursula Burns, a former client and present adviser, as chairwoman shows the value of being able to call in your own rare expertise.
The firm appointed co-founder and chief operating officer Paul Keary as chief executive officer on June 29, the same day it announced Kelly was leaving. That gave it prompt continuity. But Burns, one of the few women and African-Americans who has been an S&P 500 boss, brings more. The former boss of Xerox (XRX.N) understands technology and is well-connected, with board memberships at giant firms from American Express (AXP.N) to Uber Technologies (UBER.N). That might help land clients that want to do more than just pay lip service to doing the right thing. (By Robert Cyran)
