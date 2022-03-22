A symbol sign mentioning "Tesla" is pictured on a road near the construction site of Tesla's electric car factory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse - RC2NNR9I333C

MELBOURNE, March 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesla’s (TSLA.O) Giga Berlin is finally set to crank out Model Ys and 3s, almost a year late read more . Chief Executive Elon Musk routinely misses deadlines, but this time it was less about overpromising manufacturing capabilities and more to do with underappreciating complications from groundwater.

Musk initially laughed off Teutonic concerns, saying during a visit last August: “Does this seem like a desert to you? It’s ridiculous. It rains a lot.” Prolonged drought, however, worsened by climate change, has almost halved the region’s groundwater supply since 2012, according to the Brandenburg state environment ministry, which also notes that groundwater accounts for more than 95% of the state’s drinking water. The fear was that Tesla’s factory would drain it from residents.

Compromises were reached, but the delay comes at a cost. At full production capacity, the plant would generate some $24 billion in annual revenue, based on 2021 sales.

Tesla’s travails led to some fortuitous timing, though. The opening ceremony on Tuesday coincides with World Water Day, the annual United Nations event. A concurrent UNESCO report digs into groundwater, which globally is some 30 times more abundant than surface flows. Potential financial damage ripples far beyond Tesla.

Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta, which is sinking as much as 20 centimetres a year, largely due to aquifer over-drilling. Relocation could cost $32 billion. UNESCO identifies more than 30 similarly vulnerable cities, from Houston to Shanghai.

Overextraction also presents problem in agriculture. Often worsened by subsidies for crops and electricity that encourage pumping more than is necessary or safe, a mix of shortages and pollution has proliferated. The problem is widespread; in the United States, some 60% of irrigated farmland relies on groundwater.

Sustainably managed, however, groundwater provides opportunities, including for adapting to climate change. Aquifers sometimes offer more efficient storage than dams. Areas with abundant underground supplies but little developed agriculture, like sub-Saharan Africa, could vastly increase crop yields. Pollution can be reduced or avoided by smarter use of fertilizer: various countries, including Australia, are starting to use recycled human waste called biochar, for example, which greatly reduces contamination.

Musk is no poster child for groundwater stewardship, but at least he is inadvertently helping surface the issue.

- March 22 is World Water Day, created by the United Nations and marked on the same day every year since 1993. This year’s theme, covered in a report written under the auspices of UNESCO, is: “Groundwater - making the invisible visible”.

- Giga Berlin, Tesla’s new manufacturing plant in Europe, is due to officially open for business on the same day. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to attend the ceremony, and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk may, too, Reuters reported. The plant was due to open in early summer 2021, but it was delayed due to concerns over groundwater scarcity and tree-felling, as well as the pandemic and supply-chain issues.

