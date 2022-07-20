NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It walks like a duck, talks like a duck – but is valued like a sentient robo-duck with lasers for eyes. Tesla’s (TSLA.O)second-quarter earnings bear the scars of manufacturing issues similar to those that have plagued its carmaking peers. But a $770 billion market value reflects optimism not afforded to any other car company on Earth. Whether with humanoid robots or robot taxis, investors are still betting boss Elon Musk will change the world.

Tesla’s revenue dropped around 10% in the second quarter compared with the preceding three months. That was still 42% up from the previous year, since the electric-car leader is still in growth mode. As the cost of raw materials skyrocketed, though, profitability slid. Tesla’s gross margin for its core automotive business fell to 27.9% from a high of 32.9% in the first three months of 2022. Still, it is well ahead of General Motors (GM.N) and Ford Motor (F.N).

Relative to those old-guard rivals, Tesla is losing some of its specialness. Revenue from cars, specifically, was down over 13% from the first quarter. That’s roughly in line with the 15% by which car production declined – and worse than the overall industry’s 9% drop, according to analysts at Wells Fargo. So Tesla is caught up in the same mess as rivals, and their rollout of new electric vehicles is eating into its lead.

Tesla’s valuation, though, still projects specialness galore. Assume Musk’s firm hits lofty goals of 1.5 million deliveries this year. In the first half, Tesla delivered auto revenue of roughly $56,000 per car. On a 20% operating margin, that translates to just under $17 billion in operating profit for the year. Put that on Ford’s forward multiple of 14 times, and the value of Tesla’s automotive business should be around $240 billion – less than a third of the company’s actual market value.

Granted, Tesla is more profitable than peers, and leagues ahead in terms of the sophistication of its production. But even so, the gap is cavernous. Musk has promised that Tesla will do much more than just be a great car company, cooking up robotic taxis and a humanoid servant called Optimus. More prosaic concerns, though, include the effect rising interest rates will have on demand, federal investigations read more and crash concerns. Investors are pricing in a lot of the potential, and very little of the risk.

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla reported $16.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2022, up 42% from the same period in 2021 but down 10% from the prior quarter. Revenue came in narrowly below expectations of $17.1 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Tesla’s core automotive business had a gross margin of 27.9%, down from 32.9% the prior quarter, amid factory disruptions and supply shortages.

Tesla produced 258,850 cars, down 15% from the prior quarter. The company said that June was nonetheless the most productive month in its history.

