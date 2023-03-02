













NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk wants to address every “investor in Earth.” The boss of electric-vehicle leader Tesla (TSLA.O) kicked off its first-ever shareholder day Wednesday with a sweeping case for transitioning the planet to clean energy. Buried within the rambling presentation was a simpler goal: a cheap car. Making one is plenty ambitious, requiring radical cost cuts. Getting there will be a tough drive with an uncertain end date.

Demand woes are already threatening Tesla’s breakneck growth: cars delivered to customers have run below production of late, spurring the company to cut prices. With big dreams of reaching 20 million in annual sales in 2030 – double what global leader Toyota Motor (7203.T) currently delivers – hopes have revolved around a long-promised cheaper car priced, Musk has said before, at $25,000.

The much-hyped vehicle, though, did not appear at the event, which Musk pitched as his third master plan for the company after previous strategy missives in 2016 and 2006. Disappointment helped drive shares down 6% in after-hours trading. Still, slides picturing cloaked, unannounced vehicles and talk of affordability kept the dream alive. Most promising was a presentation showing manufacturing and battery improvements reducing the cost of a “next gen vehicle” by 50%.

That would potentially make a cheap car viable. Tesla’s average selling price was nearly $51,500 in the most recent quarter, with gross profit less regulatory credits per car delivered at around $12,500, implying roughly $40,000 per-vehicle costs. Halving that would yield a 20% gross margin on a $25,000 price.

A mere $5,000 in absolute gross profit, though, would leave little room for research and development and other operating expenses, which ran to $4,545 per car delivered last quarter. It also requires that all planned cost reductions go perfectly. Even if they do, they might not stick: Tesla’s automotive gross margin less credits fell from 30% at the beginning of 2022 to 24% at the end as inflation bit; recent discounts threatening more drag.

Meanwhile, there is no timeline on a new vehicle actually arriving. A previously announced new model, the Cybertruck, is yet to roll out. And sales in China show boosts from discounts waning. Still, Musk pulled off the seemingly impossible before when ramping up the Model 3, a messy slog he dubbed “production hell” at the time. Introducing an affordable car might require a second trip through the inferno, but it’s an urgent one.

Follow @JMAGuilford on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla held its first-ever investor day event on March 1, where Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled his third “master plan” outlining strategic priorities for the company.

After an opening presentation focused on the broad viability of transitioning the world to sustainable energy, Musk and fellow executives outlined goals to streamline production, reduce manufacturing costs by half and scale up energy storage products. Multiple presentations referred to a planned “next-generation vehicle” platform.

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.