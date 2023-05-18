













HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk is warming up to planting a big flag in India. Tesla is proposing to manufacture and sell vehicles in the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source. That might make sense if the $550 billion marque becomes a market-maker, as it did in China.

Musk set his satnav for India years ago. Back in 2021, the company won approval to sell its flashy cars there. Import duties of as much as 100% made it difficult to gauge demand, so Tesla lobbied to reduce tariffs, rather than producing locally. That was a hard sell given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for multinationals to “Make in India”.

Fellow U.S. technology pioneer Apple (AAPL.O) offers an alternative roadmap. Last month, CEO Tim Cook presided over the opening of the company’s first two stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Apple’s warming relationship with India was fostered on the factory floor. Its suppliers are ramping up their domestic production: iPhones accounted for more than half of some $9 billion worth of smartphones exported from India in the eleven months to February.

Committing to a factory could work for Musk too, though justifying a Tesla-sized facility calls for fast and furious sales. Its Chinese plant in Shanghai boasts annual capacity of 750,000 cars per year; 500,000 would probably be a viable size for it to setup in India, research group Wedbush Securities reckons.

Neither India’s domestic market nor exports seem ready to support that. Though total passenger vehicle sales reached nearly 4 million in the year ending March 2023, less than 2% were electric vehicles, and those were mostly more affordable models such as Tata Motors' (TAMO.NS) Nexon. Meanwhile, exports of passenger vehicles, including vans and utility vehicles, reached a mere 660,000 last year.

With outside help though, the Indian market could shift up a gear. That prospect may encourage officials to offer the company extra incentives. When Tesla set up a Gigafactory in China in 2019, its sheer scale meant supply chains sprang up to serve it. Those same supply chains have supported home-grown brands such as Nio (9866.HK) and Xpeng (9868.HK): electric cars now account for around a third of all car sales, according to Bernstein, compared to around 5% four years ago. Tesla’s scale also made it more economic to export from the country.

A factory wasn’t high up on Musk’s original India wish list but an Indian plant could be worthwhile for both sides.

