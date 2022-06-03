NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesla (TSLA.O) boss Elon Musk has a “bad feeling” about the economy, and it might cost 10% of the $735 billion electric automaker’s jobs. According to Reuters read more , Musk said as much in an email to executives on Thursday. It’s the downside to being a market leader.

There are some good things about being the first one to corner a new business by disrupting an old one. U.S. consumers are being hit by rising prices everywhere, and large purchases for goods like cars could suffer. But Tesla, the first-mover in electric vehicles, has 75% of the U.S. market, suggesting it can withstand some competition. Even as chip shortages and commodity inflation have reduced production and increased costs, analysts are expecting a more than 40% jump in operating cash flow this year, according to Refinitiv. Free cash flow even after accounting for investing is expected to more than double.

In contrast, Detroit-based rival Ford Motor (F.N) is still in the early stages of starting its EV business, and investing heavily. On Thursday the company said that it would add 6,200 new jobs and make $3.7 billion of new investments, partly to support production of its lead electric vehicle, the F-150 Lightning. Boss Jim Farley’s task is to take the near-$16 billion of operating cash flow that its combustible engine business produced in 2021 and use it to build up a new electric-car company read more . But Farley has neither market share nor secular tailwinds helping his plans.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Tesla’s ability to trim workforce, is, in some ways, a validation of its more established electric business. But it is something of a warning, too. The sharp ax shows that Musk only has so many levers he can pull. While Farley is starting an EV business from scratch, Musk has fixed costs he can’t control. Tesla’s Shanghai factory, responsible for over 40% of production capacity until newer plants ramp up, faced lengthy shutdowns under China’s zero-Covid strategy. China also contributed to more than a third of Tesla’s sales in 2021, according to Reuters data. If Beijing holds firm on lockdowns and the economy suffers, Tesla is vulnerable, and there isn’t much that Musk can do.

Plus, while Tesla became a leader in EVs by ignoring combustible engines, that means it doesn’t have a legacy business to fall back on. That makes it less diverse in the event that parts and inputs for EVs specifically become too costly to produce cars at a reasonable price. With Ford and GM both aggressively trying to steal market share, including by cutting prices read more , Tesla becomes the tiring leader that is easier to run down. Musk may find his pole position becomes more curse than blessing.

Follow @JMAGuilford on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk wrote in an internal email on June 2 that the electric-car maker would need to cut around 10% of its workforce and pause all hiring worldwide, according to Reuters. Shares opened down over 5% the news.

Detroit-based automaker Ford Motor announced the same day that it would add 6,200 new manufacturing jobs in the United States and commit to $3.7 billion of new investments.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.