SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors in Thailand are long used to twists and turns in the country’s politics but a court’s move on Wednesday to suspend the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party as a lawmaker has raised the stakes.

Pita Limjaroenrat's supporters are protesting as it’s now unlikely that the liberal and would-be aggressive reformer of the underperforming $500 billion economy will become the prime minister. Local equities remain the worst performing in Asia but have pared losses, somewhat cheering the stumble for a man who wanted to break up monopolies of tycoons and unleash reforms; Thailand’s main benchmark SET Index (.SETI), led by stocks like power producer Gulf Energy (GULF.BK) are up 3% since July 13 when Pita was initially blocked from the top job by the military-appointed Senate. It’s not a good outcome, however.

Protests will deter tourists who are urgently needed to shore up a post-pandemic recovery, and any political compromise will look past the urgent need for a shakeup; the Asian Development Bank forecasts growth of just 3.7% next year, roughly half the rate Thailand needs to join the high-income club. It's a double setback. (By Anshuman Daga)

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.